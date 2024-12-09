‘Sensitive Target’ – Yemen’s Ansarallah Confirms Drone Attack in Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Yemeni Armed Forces have vowed that their support for the Palestinian people will not stop until Israel’s aggression ceases.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, confirmed on Monday that it had carried out a drone attack on “a sensitive target” in the Yavne area, south of Tel Aviv.

“The drone successfully hit its target,” spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video message.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ سلاح الجو المسير عملية عسكرية نوعية استهدف من خلالها هدفا حساسا للعدو الإسرائيلي في منطقة "يفنة" في أسدود، جنوبي منطقة يافا بفلسطين المحتلة وذلك بطائرة مسيرة أصابت هدفها بنجاح بفضل الله. pic.twitter.com/Imwj9iZdmr — أمين حيان Ameen Hayyan (@AmeenHa2024yan) December 9, 2024

In a statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed that they “carried out a qualitative military operation targeting a sensitive target of the Israeli enemy in the Yavne area in Asdod, south of the Yaffa (Tel Aviv) area”.

According to the statement, “the drone successfully hit its target”.

The movement reiterated in the statement that they will “confront any Israeli aggression against our country with more qualitative military operations and that their support operations for the Palestinian people will not stop until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.”

The moment a Yemeni drone flew in the Yavneh area between “Tel Aviv” and “Ashdod” 🔥⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Sa2ewnFqgd — Yemen Military (@YEMEN_Militar) December 9, 2024

‘Detour Over Egypt’

Citing the Israeli army, the Times of Israel reported that the drone “smashed into a residential building” in Yavne, between Tel Aviv and Ashdod on Monday morning.

The drone “went largely undetected before it impacted, and no warning sirens were activated,” the report said.

It noted that an initial investigation by the army found that the drone “had flown into Israeli airspace from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea after making a long detour apparently over Egypt.”

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured on Monday in Israeli air and artillery strikes in various parts of the Gaza Strip, while the Israeli occupation army continues to blow up residential buildings and burn shelters, especially in the northern governorate. pic.twitter.com/LSUfBXt5fK — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 9, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,758 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,134 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Famine and Displacement

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)