UN Economic and Social Council Adopts Two Resolutions in Favor of Palestine

The Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) adopted on Friday two resolutions in favor of Palestine, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Council, consisting of 54 members, approved by an overwhelming majority two resolutions on the ‘Economic and social repercussions of the Israeli occupation on the living conditions of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan’, and ‘Situation of and assistance to Palestinian women’.

The first resolution, introduced by the representative of Pakistan, says the Council would call for the full opening of the border crossings of the Gaza Strip, in line with Security Council resolution 1860 (2009), to ensure humanitarian access as well as a sustained and regular flow of persons and goods.

The resolution also calls for the llifting of all movement restrictions imposed on the Palestinian people, including those arising from ongoing Israeli military operations and the multi-layered closure system, and for other urgent measures to be taken to alleviate the serious humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which is dire in the Gaza Strip.

Further to the text, it would stress the need to preserve the territorial contiguity, unity and integrity of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and to guarantee the freedom of movement of persons and goods throughout it, as well as to and from the outside world.

The Council also approved the resolution titled “Situation of and assistance to Palestinian women” (document E/2022/L.18), by a vote of 40 in favor, to 6 against (Canada, Czech Republic, Israel, Liberia, United Kingdom, United States), with 4 abstentions (Austria, Croatia, Guatemala, Solomon Islands).

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)