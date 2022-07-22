WATCH: Palestinian Authority Minister Shot, Wounded

Dr. Nasser al-Shaer, a former Palestinian minister and academic, survived an assassination attempt by masked gunmen in Nablus. (Photo: via QNN)

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas strongly condemned a shooting attack carried out by unknown assailants on Friday against former Minister of Education Dr. Nasser al-Shaer in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Al-Shaer, according to eyewitnesses, was targeted by gunfire while leaving an engagement party in the village of Kafr Qallil, on the southern outskirts of Nablus, and was moderately injured by live shots in his feet.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition was described as stable.

President Mahmoud Abbas’s office said that orders were issued to the relevant security services to open an immediate probe into the assault and to work to identify the assailants and bring them to justice.

Abbas also made a phone call with the former minister and wished him immediate recovery.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

