UN Special Envoy ‘Concerned’ by Bidding for New Israeli Settlement Units

November 16, 2020 Blog, News
UN Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace Process, Nikolai Mladenov. (Photo: Mohammed Asad, via MEMO)

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, yesterday expressed his concerns about Israel accepting bids for building new settlement units between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, Mladenov said:

“I am very concerned by the decision of the Israeli authorities yesterday to open the bidding process for the construction of Givat Hamatos.”

“If built, it would further consolidate a ring of settlements between Jerusalem and Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank,” he added.

Mladenov also stressed that “this would significantly damage prospects for a future contiguous Palestinian State and for achieving a negotiated two-state solution based on the 1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states.”

The UN envoy reiterated:

“Settlement construction is illegal under international law and I call on the authorities to reverse this step.”

Israeli settlement watchdog Peace Now warned yesterday that Israeli authorities had issued a tender for the construction of 1,257 settlement units between the occupied East Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

