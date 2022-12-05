Israeli Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man, Injure Six Others in Bethlehem Raid (VIDEO)

Omar Manna Fararja, 22, was killed by Israeli foces in the Dheisha refugee camp, near Bethlehem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces killed a young Palestinian man and injured six others on Monday morning, in the Dheisha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported

Security sources said that a sizable army force barged its way into the southern West Bank refugee camp and ransacked several houses, triggering confrontations.

The heavily-armed Israeli soldiers opened fire toward local young men, killing 22-year-old Omar Manna Fararja with a live round in the chest and wounding six others.

The casualties were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

By the time the raid was over, four people were detained, including Fararja’s brother.

A general strike has been declared in Bethlehem district.

According to the Health Ministry’s statistics, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of 2022 reached 212; 160 of whom from the West Bank and 52 others from the besieged Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

