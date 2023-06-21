UN Special Rapporteur Urges International Protection for Palestinians

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, urged international protection for the Palestinians in light of the rise in settlers’ attacks, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Wednesday.

“Palestinians under Israeli occupation DO need protection. Brutality, coming either from Israeli settlers or from the army will not stop, simply because the system is not designed to protect the Palestinians. Rather the contrary,” Albanese said in a tweet.

“Mere words of condemnation are meaningless,” the UN Special Rapporteur continued.

Dozens of illegal Jewish settlers attacked the village of Turmus’ayya, north of Ramallah, on Wednesday, setting fire to homes, shops, vehicles, fields, and olive trees as residents of the quiet village tried to defend it.

A 27-year-old Palestinian man, Omar Qatin, was reported killed and many others were wounded in the attacks.

The village’s mayor also confirmed that about 60 cars and about 30 houses were burned in the settler attack.

(PC, WAFA)