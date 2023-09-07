UN Urges Israeli Authorities to Investigate Forced-strip of Five Palestinian Women

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United Nations deputy spokesperson told reporters that the incident “needs to be looked at” and “investigated thoroughly.”

The United Nations called on Israeli authorities for an investigation into the forced stripping of five Palestinian women by Israeli soldiers in the Occupied West Bank city of Al-Khalil (Hebron), Anadolu news Agency reported.

“We would stand against any form of collective punishment,” the Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Farhan Haq, told reporters on Wednesday.

“This reported incident needs to be looked at, investigated thoroughly.”

According to an investigation conducted by the Israeli rights group, B’Tselem, and reports by Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Israeli soldiers forced Palestinian women to undress, while attacking them using army dogs.

It said that scores of Israeli soldiers and army dogs broke into the home of the Palestinian ‘Ajlouni family in Hebron.

They separated the men from the women and children who were being held in the living room of the house.

The soldiers took one of the women to a room where her children, who woke up terrified, were sleeping.

Two other masked soldiers prevented the mother from approaching her children and threatened her with the dog they were holding if she did not completely undress in front of them.

The mother was forced to undress and turn around in front of them completely naked.

Then, the soldiers took the boys to the living room while taking three other women and a girl naked for body searches.

Various Palestinian groups, including the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, have vowed revenge.

(PC, MEMO)