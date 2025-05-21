‘Unacceptable’: Global Outrage after Israeli Forces Open Fire on Diplomats

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Dozens of diplomats from Europe, Asia, and the Americas were fired upon while assessing the impact of Israel’s West Bank military campaign.

Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a diplomatic delegation on Wednesday at the entrance of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The diplomats had arrived to assess the humanitarian situation in the camp, according to the official Palestinian News Agency WAFA.

WAFA reported that Israeli soldiers, stationed at the eastern entrance to the camp, fired live ammunition directly and intensively at the delegation and accompanying journalists as they approached the iron gate recently installed by the occupation forces.

The delegation, which included ambassadors from several Arab and foreign countries, had earlier visited the Jenin Governorate headquarters, where they were briefed on the devastating effects of the Israeli military campaign on the city’s economy, infrastructure, and civilian life.

Watch: Israeli forces opened fire on a diplomatic delegation at the entrance to Jenin camp as they assessed the devastating conditions on the ground. pic.twitter.com/uWvdN3HTRA — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 21, 2025

According to WAFA, the delegation had diplomats from Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the EU, Portugal, China, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Türkiye, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Japan, Romania, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Canada, India, Chile, France, and the UK, along with representatives from several other countries.

Israeli Army Radio, meanwhile, quoted a security source claiming that the delegation had entered a restricted military area in Jenin camp.

Spain “strongly condemned” Israel’s actions, foreign ministry sources told AFP.

“There was a Spaniard in the group of diplomats, who is well. We are in contact with other affected countries to jointly coordinate a response to what happened, which we strongly condemn,” the sources reportedly said.

Ho appena parlato con Alessandro Tutino il vice console d’Italia a Gerusalemme che sta bene e che era fra i diplomatici che sarebbero stati attaccati a colpi di arma da fuoco vicino al campo profughi di Jenin.Chiediamo al governo di Israele di chiarire immediatamente… — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) May 21, 2025

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also condemned the move, saying that it is ‘unacceptable.’

In a post on X, Tajani wrote: “We demand immediate clarification from the Israeli government regarding what occurred. Threats against diplomats are unacceptable.”

According to Al-Jazeera, Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a European diplomatic delegation visiting Jenin refugee camp, reportedly targeting 25 Arab and European ambassadors and diplomats. pic.twitter.com/REOURU1nZM — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 21, 2025

According to Tajani, the Italian deputy consul was among the delegation members.

The attack comes amid a broader Israeli military campaign across the northern occupied West Bank, which began in Jenin on January 21 and expanded to Tulkarm on January 27.

According to official Palestinian sources, the offensive in Tulkarm and its surrounding camps has resulted in the killing of 13 Palestinians, the displacement of more than 4,200 families, and the destruction or damage of nearly 3,000 homes.

These developments unfold in the context of Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip and intensified settler violence across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Palestinian sources report that at least 969 Palestinians have been killed, about 7,000 injured, and over 17,000 arrested in the West Bank since the start of the war.

(PC, WAFA, AJA)