Confrontations Erupt as Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Village near Nablus

Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank.(Photo: via QNN)

Confrontations broke out on Friday morning as Israeli occupation forces stormed the village of Burin, south of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, Israeli forces attacked Palestinian residents with rubber-coated metal bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas canisters, causing injuries to at least two people.

Sources at the Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews dealt with a suffocation case and an injury sustained by falling during the confrontations.

Israeli occupation forces also stormed two nearby villages northwest of Nablus, leading to confrontations. No injuries or arrests were reported.

(PC, WAFA)

