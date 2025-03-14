US and Israel Attempt to Resettle Palestinians in Africa – AP Reports

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The US and Israel reportedly reached out to Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland about resettling Palestinians from Gaza, but officials denied or rejected the proposal.

The Associated Press reported on Friday that the United States and Israel have approached officials in three African countries with a proposal to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in their territories.

Citing American and Israeli sources, the agency stated that discussions were held with officials from three East African countries regarding the plan. According to these sources, contacts were made with Sudan, Somalia, and the self-declared independent region of Somaliland.

“The contacts with Sudan, Somalia and the breakaway region of Somalia known as Somaliland reflect the determination by the U.S. and Israel to press ahead with a plan that has been widely condemned and raised serious legal and moral issues,” the report said.

However, according to AP, “officials from Sudan said they have rejected overtures from the U.S., while officials from Somalia and Somaliland told The Associated Press that they were not aware of any contacts.”

The report added that “two Sudanese officials, speaking on condition of anonymity (…), confirmed that the Trump administration has approached the military-led government about accepting Palestinians.”

Both officials stated that the Sudanese government “immediately rebuffed” the idea.

Regarding Somaliland, which “has made international recognition a priority,” AP reported that Washington had “a quiet conversation with Somaliland about a range of areas where they can be helpful to the U.S. in exchange for recognition.”

However, an official in Somaliland, speaking on condition of anonymity, “said his government has not been approached and is not in talks about taking in Palestinians.”

Somalia also denied the US outreach. According to AP, “a Somali official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said the country had not been approached about taking in Palestinians from Gaza and there had been no discussions about it.”

Trump Denies Plans to Expel Gazans

During a press conference on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump addressed reporters while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

A journalist questioned whether Martin would address claims that Trump intends to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza.

Before Martin could respond, Trump cut in, rejecting the premise. “Nobody’s expelling any Palestinians,” he said.

In a provocative and bizarre proposal that has sparked widespread condemnation in February, US President Donald Trump suggested that displaced Palestinians in Gaza be permanently resettled outside the territory and that the US take “ownership” of the area to redevelop it.

The remarks, made during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, have raised alarms among US allies, regional leaders, and human rights advocates, who warn that such a plan would deepen the suffering of Palestinians and destabilize the Middle East.

“I don’t think people should be going back,” Trump said, referring to Gaza. “You can’t live in Gaza right now. I think we need another location. I think it should be a location that’s going to make people happy.”

He added that the US would redevelop Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East,” where “the world’s people—including Palestinians—would live.”

However, Trump provided no details on how the US would legally claim ownership of the territory or where the 1.8 million displaced Palestinians would be resettled.

The proposal has been met with sharp criticism from regional powers and US allies.

(PC, AP)