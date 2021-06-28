US Blinken Meets Israel’s Bew FM Lapid to Discuss Iran, Palestine

June 28, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. (Photo: US Embassy Nigeria, via Wikimedia Commons)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israel’s new Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday, in the US’ first face-to-face meeting with the freshly installed government.

Lapid is flying to Rome to see Blinken, who arrives in Italy on Sunday on a three-nation tour of Europe.

The meeting comes as President Joe Biden’s administration moves ahead with fresh talks on reviving a 2015 accord with Iran – strongly opposed by Israel – in which Tehran drastically scaled back nuclear work in return for promises of sanctions relief.

Biden and Blinken are also eager to preserve a fragile ceasefire that took effect on May 21 between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas, after Israel’s 11-day assault on the besieged territory.

In his three days in Italy, Blinken on Monday will see Pope Francis, the pontiff’s first meeting with a high-ranking Biden administration official.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.