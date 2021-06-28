US Blinken Meets Israel’s Bew FM Lapid to Discuss Iran, Palestine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israel’s new Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday, in the US’ first face-to-face meeting with the freshly installed government.

Lapid is flying to Rome to see Blinken, who arrives in Italy on Sunday on a three-nation tour of Europe.

The meeting comes as President Joe Biden’s administration moves ahead with fresh talks on reviving a 2015 accord with Iran – strongly opposed by Israel – in which Tehran drastically scaled back nuclear work in return for promises of sanctions relief.

During the first meeting between a Biden Cabinet official and Israeli leadership since the new Israeli government came into office earlier this month, FM Lapid pledged to fix how politicized the Israeli-US relationship became in recent years. https://t.co/udp5xddNXE — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) June 27, 2021

Biden and Blinken are also eager to preserve a fragile ceasefire that took effect on May 21 between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas, after Israel’s 11-day assault on the besieged territory.

In his three days in Italy, Blinken on Monday will see Pope Francis, the pontiff’s first meeting with a high-ranking Biden administration official.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)