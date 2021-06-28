Dozens of Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Dozens of Jewish settlers broke into the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Jerusalem on Monday.

Under Israeli forces’ protection, 151 Israeli settlers broke into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Al-Mughrabi Gate and started provoking the Palestinian worshippers in the mosque courtyards by performing Talmudic prayers.

Settlers defile Al-Aqsa courtyards https://t.co/vdCFflzUHU — Joe Catron #SaveSilwan (@jncatron) June 28, 2021

Israeli forces often attack and assault Palestinian worshippers at the courtyards of the Mosque with sound grenades, rubber bullets and pepper gas.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam which located in occupied Jerusalem.

