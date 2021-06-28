Dozens of Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

June 28, 2021 Blog, News
Jewish settlers storm Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

Dozens of Jewish settlers broke into the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Jerusalem on Monday.

Under Israeli forces’ protection, 151 Israeli settlers broke into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Al-Mughrabi Gate and started provoking the Palestinian worshippers in the mosque courtyards by performing Talmudic prayers.

Israeli forces often attack and assault Palestinian worshippers at the courtyards of the Mosque with sound grenades, rubber bullets and pepper gas.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam which located in occupied Jerusalem.

(QNN, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.