GAZA LIVE BLOG: Large Explosion Rocks Tel Aviv | Ansarallah: We Bombed Tel Aviv | New Massacres in Nuseirat, Khan Yunis – Day 287

A large explosion rocked Ben Yehuda Street in Tel Aviv, central Israel, and at least one Israeli citizen was reportedly killed. The Yemeni group Ansarallah announced in a statement it bombed Tel Aviv with a new ‘Jaffa’ drone and that there are more targets in Israel. Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out new massacres in Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip, and in Khan Yunis, in the south. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,848 Palestinians have been killed, and 89,459 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, July 18, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

UN HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION: There is no safe place in Gaza, the fighting must stop immediately.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers around the Ramim barracks.

BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY: The government intends to resume funding UNRWA. Israel imposes impossible and unacceptable restrictions on the entry of aid into Gaza.

GALLANT: We will hold accountable anyone who harms the State of Israel or commits terrorism against it.

ISRAELI ARMY: We believe the drone that exploded in Tel Aviv was launched from Yemen.

Thursday, July 18, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Ruwaysat al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba with a heavy missile, confirming that it had achieved a “direct hit.”

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Meron area and its surroundings in northern Israel.

Thursday, July 18, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Artillery shelling and gunfire targeted the southern neighborhoods of Gaza City.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Global technical failure affects computer systems in Israel.

Thursday, July 18, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: A missile was fired towards the Israeli Ruwaysat al-Alam site in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills in southern Lebanon.

LIEBERMAN: Whoever does not prevent rockets from hitting Kiryat Shmona and Eilat should not be surprised to receive them in Tel Aviv.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded again in northern Israel.

BEN-GVIR: Israel’s red line had been crossed. “Those working to contain the bombing of Kiryat Shmona and Sderot are receiving it in Tel Aviv”.

AL-JAZEERA: Rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli sites in the Upper Galilee.

ISRAELI MILITARY OFFICIAL: We do not rule out any possibility regarding the source of the drone that struck Tel Aviv.

Thursday, July 18, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

LAPID: Drone explosion is evidence that the government cannot provide security.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in areas of the Upper Galilee on the border with Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY: The air force identified and detected the drone that targeted Tel Aviv today, “but it was not intercepted due to human error.”

ANSARALLAH SPOKESMAN:

We bombed Tel Aviv with a new “Jaffa” drone. The Air Force carried out a qualitative operation targeting Tel Aviv. We confirm that we have a bank of targets in occupied Palestine, and we will continue to strike them in response to the enemy’s massacres.

Thursday, July 18, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in Matula and the Hula Valley after missiles were fired from Lebanon.

MARITIME AUTHORITY: A maritime authority reported an incident 83 nautical miles southeast of Aden in southern Yemen, noting that the ship’s captain reported being hit by unknown projectiles “and said all crew members were fine.”

CHANNEL 12: The US Army informed Tel Aviv that it intercepted 4 drones this morning that were on their way to Israel.

Thursday, July 18, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army has opened an investigation to determine why air defenses were not activated to intercept the drone that exploded in Tel Aviv today, Friday.

Thursday, July 18, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI POLICE: Israeli police announced that they found the body of a person with shrapnel marks from the explosion that rocked Tel Aviv on Friday.

Thursday, July 18, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported hearing a huge explosion on Ben Yehuda Street in Tel Aviv, central Israel.

Thursday, July 18, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation forces targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip with an air strike, resulting in 5 martyrs and 15 wounded.

Thursday, July 18, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Israeli raids targeted a house in the town of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis.

Thursday, July 18, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Hezbollah mourns Ali Maatouk, who was killed in an Israeli raid in southern Lebanon.

