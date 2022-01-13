US Calls for Investigation into Death of Palestinian-American in West Bank

Omar As'ad, 80, died after Israeli soldiers assaulted him. (Photo: via Social Media)

The US State Department on Wednesday called for a thorough investigation into the death of a Palestinian-American after being detained and harassed in an Israeli raid in the West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

80-year-old Omar Abdelmajid As’ad died early Wednesday after Israeli soldiers detained, blindfolded, handcuffed and assaulted him in the village of Jiljilya, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

“We support a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this incident”, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, while pointing that the US State Department had expressed its condolences to the family about this tragedy and offered to provide consular assistance.

As’ad was a former resident of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he lived for decades and moved back to the West Bank 10 years ago.

He was returning home after visiting his relatives when Israeli soldiers stopped his car, pulled him out of it, blindfolded and handcuffed him before leading him away to an under-construction building.

As’ad’s nephew, Mohammad, told Palestine TV that Israeli soldiers brutally assaulted his uncle in the under-construction building. Then, after realizing that he was dead, they just left him on the ground and left the area.

At approximately 4:30 in the morning, after the Israeli soldiers had left the area, residents rushed to the building and found As’ad’s body, holding the Israeli soldiers responsible for his death.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

