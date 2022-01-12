US Army Officers Visit Hebron in a Tour Led by Jewish Settlement Spokesman

Far-right settlement spokesman Noam Arnon leads the US army officers tour in Hebron. (Photo: via HebronFund1 Twitter page)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US Army officers carried out a visit of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) last week, led by the spokesmen of the city’s illegal Jewish settlements, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Wednesday. 

The full-day tour, organized by the office of Israeli Major General Yehuda Fuchs, was led by far-right settlement spokesman Noam Arnon.

The tour did not include any Palestinian representatives and included a visit to areas inhabited by illegal Jewish settlers.

According to Haaretz, “the responsibilities of the US officers who participated in the tour include training Palestinian security forces.”

On November 28, newly-elected Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, stormed the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron with hundreds of Israeli soldiers and many illegal Jewish settlers.

The situation in the Palestinian city of Hebron is particularly difficult. According to the Geneva International Centre for Justice, “about 600 settlers are living in the heart of the city, with a military presence of about 1500 soldiers. These settlers are among the most ideologically-motivated, and heavily armed of all West Bank settlers.”

The Centre also highlights that “all Israeli settlements in the heart of Hebron City are illegal under international humanitarian law.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)

