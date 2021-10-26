US Congress Candidate Omari Hardy Under Fire for Supporting Palestine, BDS

October 26, 2021 Articles, Features
Florida congressional candidate Omari Hardy. (Photo: Omari Hardy FB Page)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Florida Congressional candidate Omari Hardy has recently come under fire for his stance on Palestine and his criticism of US policy regarding Israel, the South Florida-Sun Sentinel reported.

Hardy is one of 11 candidates running in the November 2 special Democratic primary in the Broward-Palm Beach County 20th Congressional District. 

According to Anthony Man, writing for South Florida-Sun Sentinel, “the Florida Democratic Party Jewish Caucus said it ‘opposes the election of Omari Hardy because of his positions on (..) fundamental issues’.” The issues in question are Hardy’s support for the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and his opposition to the $1 billion military funding to Israel for its Iron Dome missile system. 

“I cannot decry gentrification on Sistrunk (Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale) and keep my mouth closed about settlements. I can’t talk about (the water crisis in) Flint, Michigan, and keep my mouth closed about the fact that many Palestinians don’t have access to clean water,” Hardy said on October 20 at a candidate forum sponsored by the Jewish Democratic Council of America, according to the South Florida-Sun Sentinel.

The other candidates immediately distanced themselves from Hardy’s positions, while a group of Jewish Democrats issued a statement suggesting that he “should not be chosen to fill the vacancy created by the April 6 death of longtime Congressman Alcee Hastings,” the South Florida-Sun Sentinel added.

“My principled support for Palestinian rights has come at a political cost,” Hardy commented on Facebook on Monday, “but I didn’t run for Congress to politicize people’s human rights. I will continue to stand for justice and to stand with oppressed peoples all over the world, political headwinds be damned.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)

