US House Leaders to Visit Israel amid Heightened Political Tensions

The two United States White House leaders plan to travel to Israel later this month, according to a report by Jewish Insider.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California will reportedly visit the country between April 30 and May 2, while Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York will visit Israel from April 22 to 24. This would be the first official trip for both leaders since taking their leadership positions earlier this year. Both have previously visited Israel several times.

The timing comes around the 75th anniversary of Israel’s commemoration of the so-called Independence Day, which begins on April 25.

It also comes at a time of high political tension, with ongoing demonstrations against the new far-right Israeli government and its proposed judicial reforms, as well as increased government crackdowns and violence in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

Amid Israel’s ongoing political turmoil, McCarthy has praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is an Israeli patriot, statesman, and most importantly, a great friend of the USA,” McCarthy said in a statement, according to Jewish Insider.

“Free societies have a vigorous and open debate. Israel is no exception. I support [Netanyahu], and America’s support for Israel’s strong, vibrant democracy is unwavering,” he added.

