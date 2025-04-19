US Launches 29 Airstrikes on Yemen, UN Warns of Civilian Impact

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

29 US airstrikes hit Yemen over the weekend, killing dozens and sparking UN warnings over civilian safety and environmental risks.

A series of 29 US airstrikes targeted the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, and the governorates of Amran and Ma’rib on Saturday, Yemeni media reported. The United Nations has expressed concern over the growing threat to civilians amid the intensifying conflict.

Yemen’s Al Masirah TV reported that US air raids on Saturday evening struck key infrastructure in western Yemen, including the port and airport of Hodeidah, as well as residential areas in and around Sana’a.

The full number of casualties has yet to be confirmed, but early reports indicate multiple civilian deaths and injuries.

Local sources said that two people were killed and two others injured in strikes on the Al-Nahda neighborhood in Al-Thawra district.

Break ⚡ O Allah, help Yemen. American warplanes have carried out more than 38 airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa and the provinces of Hodeidah, Marib and Amran in the past three hours. pic.twitter.com/CWAGodO1lb — 🇵🇸ليلى (@Lailafatimeh) April 19, 2025

Additional injuries were reported near the Majel Al-Damma cemetery in Al-Safiyah district and in other parts of the capital.

The US military confirmed it had targeted fuel facilities at the Ras Isa Port in Hodeidah, claiming the strikes were meant to “weaken Ansarallah’s economic capacity.”

In response, Ansarallah military spokesman Yahya Saree announced that the group’s air defenses had shot down a US MQ-9 drone conducting combat operations over Sanaa. This marks the sixth US drone downed in Yemen during April.

International Response

UN Secretary-General António Guterres voiced alarm over the deadly US strikes carried out on April 17 and 18.

According to figures from Yemen’s Ministry of Health, the strikes killed at least 80 people and wounded 150 others.

Guterres’ spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, highlighted the Secretary-General’s concerns about the potential for an environmental disaster in the Red Sea, following strikes on oil facilities at Ras Isa Port. He also noted that five humanitarian workers were among those injured.

While calling on Ansarallah to cease operations against US and Israeli vessels, Guterres urged all parties to take immediate steps toward de-escalation and to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

The latest US strikes are part of an ongoing military campaign that began in mid-March, following renewed maritime operations by Ansarallah in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Ansarallah’s operations are in response to Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

(PC, AJA)