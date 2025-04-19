The Tuffah Operation – Resistance Roundup – Day 561

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza executed a coordinated ambush east of Gaza City and reported further engagements targeting Israeli military vehicles, indicating sustained operational capacity.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for a complex operation east of the Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. The incident, which occurred earlier today, involved an initial strike using an anti-armor rocket against an Israeli military Hummer. Subsequently, as a rescue force arrived at the scene, the resistance fighters detonated an explosive device, inflicting further casualties.

In a separate series of engagements, the Al-Qassam Brigades also reported targeting Israeli military vehicles. Their statements included the targeting of a Merkava 4 tank and a D9 military bulldozer with two Al-Yassin 105 missiles in the Jabal al-Surani area, located east of the al-Tuffah neighborhood. These reported engagements, alongside the earlier ambush, highlight continued resistance activity and the utilization of anti-armor weaponry.

Israeli military sources confirmed casualties resulting from the operation east of Gaza City, acknowledging the death of one soldier and the serious wounding of five others. Their initial investigation indicated that the engagement began with an RPG attack on a vehicle within the buffer zone, followed by the detonation of an explosive device targeting the responding forces.

Below are the latest statements by the main Resistance force in Gaza.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“The Zionist army officially admits to the death of one of its soldiers and the serious wounding of five officers and soldiers in today’s ‘security incident’ east of Gaza City.

“The incident, according to Zionist reports, began with Qassam Brigades fighters emerging from a tunnel and firing an anti-armor rocket, which struck an IOF hummer. Upon the arrival of a rescue force, an explosive device was detonated, wounding other soldiers. The resistance fighters withdrew from the area.

“According to Zionist sources, the IOF claimed to have destroyed the same tunnel used in the ambush over a year ago.”

“Our fighters were able to carry out a complex ambush against a zionist force that had advanced east of the Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, and left its members dead and wounded.

“We targeted a Merkava 4 tank and a D9 military bulldozer with two Al-Yassin 105 missiles, setting them on fire in the Jabal al-Surani area, east of the al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.”

