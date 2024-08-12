‘US Funding of Israeli Genocide Ballooning’ – UN Rapporteur, Francesca Albanese 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The US State Department announced a few days ago that the White House was set to provide Israel with $3.5 billion to purchase American weapons and military equipment.

The UN’s Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, has said “US funding of Israeli genocide” was “ballooning” as the Israeli army “uses ever more lethal bombs.”

Her comment comes after the latest Israeli massacre of displaced families sheltering at the Tabaeen School in Gaza City on Saturday, killing more than 100 and injuring several more.

“The ones used yesterday in the #AlTabinSchool massacre sliced bodies to the point of making them unrecognizable,” Albanese said on X on Sunday.

“They are now identified by weight: 70kg bag = 1 adult. Revolting,” she added.

CNN confirmed that a GBU39 small-diameter bomb was used in the strike, citing a former US Army explosive ordnance disposal technician.

US funding of Israeli #Genocide is ballooning as the Israeli army uses ever more lethal bombs. The ones used yesterday in the #AlTabinSchool massacre sliced bodies to the point of making them unrecognizable. They are now identified by weight: 70kg bag = 1 adult. Revolting. https://t.co/elFVamEmcw pic.twitter.com/y361oeSXgL — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) August 11, 2024

‘Catastrophic’ Scenes

Earlier, the Director General of the Gaza government media office, Ismail Al-Thawabta, said that the Israeli military bombed the school, which was housing displaced people, with three missiles, each containing 2,000 pounds of explosives.

Al-Jazeera correspondent in Gaza, Anas al-Sharif, described the scene as catastrophic, with bodies of the martyrs burned and scattered in pieces across the prayer area and the schoolyard due to the force of the bombing.

The US State Department announced a few days ago that the White House was set to provide Israel with $3.5 billion to purchase American weapons and military equipment.

Citing multiple officials, CNN first reported that the funds came from the $14.1 billion supplemental funding bill for Israel that the US Congress passed in April.

‘Shameful Concentration Camp’

Following Saturday’s massacre, Albanese described Gaza as “the largest and most shameful concentration camp of the 21st century.”

She stated that Israel was “genociding the Palestinians one neighborhood at the time, one hospital at the time, one school at the time, one refugee camp at the time, one ‘safe zone’ at the time.”

Gaza: In the largest and most shameful concentration camp of the 21st century, Israel is genociding the Palestinians one neighborhood at the time, one hospital at the time, one school at the time, one refugee camp at the time, one 'safe zone' at the time. With US and European… https://t.co/bHmrFbySYi — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) August 10, 2024

“With US and European weapons. And amid the indifference of all ‘civilized nations’,” she added.

Staggering Death Toll

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,897 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,152 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)