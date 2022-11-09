US Midterms: Three Palestinian-American Lawmakers Secure US Congress Seats

Three Palestinian Americans have won seats in the US Congress following the country’s midterm elections on Tuesday, The New Arab reported.

Palestinian-Americans Rashida Tlaib, Ruwa Rumman, and Abdel Nasser Rashid secured their positions as congressional representatives for the Democratic Party.

Tlaib – who has previously served as Congresswoman and confronted President Biden over his support for Israel – won her seat as the representative for the state of Michigan’s 12th congressional district.

Ruwa Romman won her place to represent Georgia’s 97th state house district and has been labeled a “trailblazer” by supporters for being the first Muslim woman to serve in the state’s General Assembly.

Rashid won a seat as the state representative for Illinois’s 21st district, also making history as the first Palestinian Muslim to do so, according to Jetpac Resource Centre, which trains American Muslims and allies to run for public office.

Votes are still being counted in several states, as the Democrats enjoy a stronger-than-expected showing in the elections.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)