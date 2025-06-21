US Seeks Talks, Iran Threatens Dimona as Ansarallah Warns Washington

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran warned it would target Israel’s Dimona reactor and US regional bases if the war expands, as Washington moves B-2 bombers to Guam and secret diplomacy collapses.

Iran threatened on Saturday to target Israel’s Dimona nuclear reactor if the war escalates further, while warning that US military involvement would trigger a full-scale regional confrontation.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, a senior Iranian official stated that “targeting US bases in the region is easier than striking deep inside Israel,” emphasizing that American intervention would expose US interests in the Middle East to “grave danger.”

He added that Iranian attacks on Israeli targets have already been “very effective,” though the Israeli army is reportedly concealing the extent of the damage. According to the official, Iran has not yet deployed its most advanced missiles—but “we will undoubtedly use them.”

The official also revealed that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have detailed knowledge of Israel’s interceptor missile stockpile and are designing their attacks to deplete it.

He warned that Iran’s response to US involvement would be no different than its retaliation against Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reinforced this stance, stating that his country reserves the right to self-defense if the United States joins the war.

The spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia military command also warned that any foreign military or radar equipment sent to aid Israel would become a “legitimate target.” He claimed Israel has lost a significant portion of its radar and defense systems and now faces severe shortages in ammunition and equipment.

US Military Movements

Amid the ongoing escalation, the United States has reportedly begun moving B-2 stealth bombers to Guam.

Two US officials confirmed to Reuters news agency that the deployment is underway, though they did not specify how many aircraft are involved. For its part, NBC News reported that the bombers took off from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on Friday night.

The B-2s are capable of carrying GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs, which are designed to penetrate hardened underground facilities.

According to The New York Times, the relocation of the bombers is intended as a potential show of force as President Donald Trump weighs the possibility of US military involvement in Israel’s war on Iran.

While the Pentagon has stated that the deployment does not necessarily indicate an imminent strike, multiple outlets reported that Trump wants to maintain strategic options.

Politico noted that these rotations are consistent with past bomber deployments related to the US campaign against the Houthis in Yemen. However, the potential use of these bombers in Iran signals a much broader escalation.

In a key logistical detail, The Times of London reported that any strikes launched from the Diego Garcia base—under British sovereignty—would require UK approval. Diego Garcia has been crucial in past US military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan and currently houses heavy transport and refueling aircraft to support extended missions.

Diplomacy behind Closed Doors

According to Axios, Trump attempted to arrange a secret meeting between US and Iranian officials in Istanbul this week, in coordination with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The goal was to de-escalate the conflict and potentially strike a new nuclear agreement.

However, the effort collapsed after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei could not be reached.

US officials say Trump even offered to personally attend the meeting, or to send Vice President J.D. Vance and White House envoy Steve Witkoff to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Araghchi. Turkiye relayed the US offer, but the initiative was cancelled after Iran failed to secure approval from Khamenei.

Following the failed attempt, Trump posted a message on Truth Social directed at the Iranian leader:

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

The US President reiterated on Friday that he would make a final decision on US involvement within two weeks.

Resistance and Regional Alignments

Meanwhile, Iran’s allies in the region have begun to mobilize in anticipation of broader conflict.

Yahya Saree, military spokesperson for the Ansarallah movement in Yemen, warned that any US aggression in support of Israel would result in the targeting of US naval assets in the Red Sea.

He accused the US of directly aiding Israel in its war on Iran and described the conflict as a Zionist-American plan for regional domination.

Saree stated that Ansarallah will not allow such schemes to go forward and declared support for any Arab or Islamic country resisting “Zionist aggression”, particularly the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

Ansarallah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi similarly condemned the Israeli war on Iran as a dangerous development and called for Islamic nations to unite against what he described as a shared threat.

Since June 13, Israel has carried out extensive strikes inside Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, missile bases, high-ranking military officials, and scientists.

In response, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones deep into Israeli territory, marking the largest direct confrontation between the two countries in history.

