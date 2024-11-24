Dozens of Rockets Launched from Lebanon – Hundreds of Thousands in Shelters

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army reported that 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon targeting the Upper Galilee and western areas, some of which were intercepted.

Israeli Army Radio reported today, Sunday, that hundreds of thousands of people sought shelter in central Israel following rocket launches from Lebanon, triggering air raid sirens.

In response, the Israeli army ordered the evacuation of five towns in southern Lebanon, signaling preparations for intensified strikes. Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for targeting Israeli forces in Metula and Khiam with rocket barrages.

According to the Israeli radio, five rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the Sharon region. Four were intercepted, while one landed in an open area.

Explosions were also reported in central Israel, confirmed by Israeli Channel 13. Meanwhile, Channel 12 stated that two rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Safed, with no casualties recorded.

In northern Israel’s Galilee region, the Israeli military intercepted two drones launched from Lebanon toward the western and upper Galilee. The Home Front Command had earlier activated sirens in Admit and Arab al-Aramshe.

The Israeli army reported that 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon targeting the Upper Galilee and western areas, some of which were intercepted.

Hezbollah announced it had launched rockets at Israeli military positions in Metula and east of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

The group also claimed responsibility for striking the Israeli settlements of Hatzor HaGlilit and Maa’lot-Tarshiha.

A woman in her 50s was lightly wounded following the latest Hezbollah rocket barrage on the Western Galilee, Israeli ambulance service said.

🚨 Documentation of the large damage caused after a rocket made direct impact in Maalot in northwestern Israel. 65 rockets have been fired towards settlements in northwestern Israel today, according to Israeli media. pic.twitter.com/Pz6rhq7Jxj — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 24, 2024

An Israeli woman was wounded and the rocket impact in the northern town of Ma’alot-Tarshiha also caused damage.

The Israeli army issued warnings to residents of Zutar Sharqiya, Arnoun, Yahmar, Al-Qasiba, and surrounding areas in southern Lebanon to evacuate north of the Awali River ahead of planned attacks.

Al-Jazeera reported an Israeli airstrike on Al-Bayada in the Tyre district.

The Lebanese News Agency stated that the Israeli air force carried out intense strikes in the towns of Shaqra and Barashi, destroying several buildings and residential apartments. Displacement has been widespread, with many residents fleeing ongoing Israeli raids.

The escalation follows the Israeli military’s ground operations in south Lebanon, which began in early October.

Israel has intensified its airstrikes since September 23, coupled with a ground invasion in the south.

The violence has surged after a visit by US envoy Amos Hochstein, who is reportedly seeking to negotiate a ceasefire agreement.

(PC, AJA)