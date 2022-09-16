US Urges PA, Israeli Government to Stabilize ‘Security Coordination’ in West Bank

The Biden Administration urged the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority to take steps to stabilize the security situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, in an effort to stop it from deteriorating further.

According to the US Assistant Secretary of State for Middle Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, the US is “greatly concerned” by the security situation in the occupied West Bank.

The statement comes as Israeli occupation forces killed yet another Palestinian boy in a dawn raid on Thursday. Seventeen-year-old Uday Trad Salah was killed when Israeli troops stormed the town of Kafr Dan, in the Jenin district, and shot him in the head.

Salah was one of three Palestinians to be shot. He was declared dead at the scene. The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that Salah’s killing raised the number of Palestinians killed this year by Israel to 149, 34 of whom were in Jenin.

