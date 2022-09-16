Israeli Forces Injure Nine Palestinians, Including 8-Year-Old Child, in Kafr Qaddum (VIDEO)

At least nine Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces on Friday during the weekly protest against Jewish settlement expansion in the village of Kafr Qaddum, in the West Bank province of Qalqiliya, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Morad Shtewi, a local activist, told WAFA that Israeli occupation soldiers attacked the protesters with rubber-coated rounds and tear gas canisters, injuring nine of them with rubber-coated rounds, including an 8-year-old child.

All of the injured protesters were treated at the scene of the clashes.

Over 600,000 settlers live in Jewish-only settlements across the occupied Palestinian Territories in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)