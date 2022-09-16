Israeli Forces Injure Nine Palestinians, Including 8-Year-Old Child, in Kafr Qaddum (VIDEO)

September 16, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Several Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire in Kafr Qaddum. (Photo: via WAFA)

At least nine Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces on Friday during the weekly protest against Jewish settlement expansion in the village of Kafr Qaddum, in the West Bank province of Qalqiliya, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Morad Shtewi, a local activist, told WAFA that Israeli occupation soldiers attacked the protesters with rubber-coated rounds and tear gas canisters, injuring nine of them with rubber-coated rounds, including an 8-year-old child.

All of the injured protesters were treated at the scene of the clashes.

Over 600,000 settlers live in Jewish-only settlements across the occupied Palestinian Territories in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*