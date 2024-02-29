Using Israel’s Own Data – Gaza Resistance Controls Battles in Zaytoun

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Army Radio announced that the army has withdrawn the Paratroopers Brigade from the Gaza Strip, and is replacing it with other forces.

The decision followed fierce battles in Khan Yunis, where the Palestinian Resistance is once more regaining the initiative.

The Paratroopers have been stationed in the Khan Yunis area for nearly three months.

“Neither the radio nor the army provided details on the number and equipment of the Paratrooper Brigade, which had left Gaza,” Al-Jazeera reported.

The Zaytoun Battle

A similar scenario is being repeated in the Zaytoun in northern Gaza.

“The Al-Qassam Brigades are controlling the battles in the Zaytoun neighborhood, inflicting losses on the occupation,” Al-Jazeera reported.

For its part, the Israeli military said its soldiers were continuing military operations in the Zaytoun, allegedly destroying tunnel openings and finding weapons that belonged to the Resistance.

On the other hand, a leading source in the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, said that Al-Qassam is managing the battle in the Zaytoun neighborhood with all strength and ability.

The source said that the Resistance has inflicted heavy losses on the Israeli army, in terms of military vehicles, officers and soldiers.

The leading source, who spoke to Al-Jazeera added that the battle in the Zaytoun area is being conducted based on information and intelligence documents, which Al-Qassam has obtained from the Israeli army.

“Analysis of the documents they had obtained enabled the Al-Qassam Brigades to identify the objectives and expected routes of the new occupation operation in the Zaytoun neighborhood,” the source said.

The source also “confirmed that the losses of the occupation in the Zaytoun neighborhood are large, and that the battle is still underway.”

Since the outbreak of the devastating Israeli war on Gaza on October 7, 582 Israeli officers and soldiers have been killed, including 242 in ground operations that have been ongoing since October 27, in addition to the injury of about 3,000 officers and soldiers, according to the announced data.

Israel does not acknowledge its real losses in the battles in the Gaza Strip.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen confronting enemy forces invading the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood east of Gaza City. Audio and text translation: Notes:

0:35 – Shuath explosive device.

0:47 – "Detonate, detonate!"

0:51 – Monitoring enemy gatherings and… pic.twitter.com/U3yjNuC7fH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 28, 2024

Gaza Genocide

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,035 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,457 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)