GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Shells Crowd Waiting for Aid | Israeli Soldiers Expelled | Weight of Hunger – Day 146

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Over 50 Palestinians were killed following an Israeli bombing on refugees waiting for aid in northern Gaza. Meanwhile, the United Nations warned that widespread famine is almost inevitable in Gaza. The Israeli army has reportedly expelled nine members of the Givati Brigade for refusing orders, while the Wall Street Journal quoted an Israeli soldier in Khan Yunis as questioning the purpose of their efforts in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,954 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,325 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Thursday, February 29, 10:30 am (GMT+2)

DIRECTOR OF KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL: We received 10 dead bodies and 160 wounded as a result of the Israeli bombing on the Nabulsi roundabout.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 50 dead bodies and 200 wounded arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital following an Israeli bombing on citizens waiting for aid in the northern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 50 dead bodies and 200 wounded arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital following an Israeli bombing on citizens waiting for aid in the northern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/QDA7IU8bLJ pic.twitter.com/x1r5mA7xmK — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 29, 2024

WSJ: The Wall Street Journal quoted an Israeli soldier in Khan Yunis as saying, “Many soldiers wonder what the goal of their efforts is in the absence of a clear plan.”

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Army Radio reported that the army had withdrawn the Paratroopers Brigade from the Gaza Strip.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The occupation forces people to live under the weight of hunger.

Thursday, February 29, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a deployment of occupation soldiers around the Jal al-Alam site.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli police closed the vicinity of the American embassy in Tel Aviv after a report of a suspicious object.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Ten rockets were fired at an Israeli military site in the Western Galilee.

ISRAELI RADIO: Nine soldiers from the Givati ​​Brigade were expelled and removed from Gaza “under the pretext of refusing orders.”

ISRAELI RADIO: Nine soldiers from the Givati ​​Brigade were expelled and removed from Gaza “under the pretext of refusing orders.” FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/QDA7IU8bLJ pic.twitter.com/ZnGD0KbIVd — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 29, 2024

Thursday, February 29, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The death toll since the start of the aggression on the Strip exceeded 30,000.

Thursday, February 29, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Dozens of people were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted the Nabulsi roundabout in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thursday, February 29, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

ASSOCIATED PRESS: The Canadian government is working to airdrop aid into Gaza as soon as possible.

Thursday, February 29, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE: The New Zealand government imposes a travel ban on Israeli settlers for committing acts of violence in the occupied West Bank.

Thursday, February 29, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the western areas of the Khan Yunis camp in the southern Gaza Strip, amid intense gunfire from occupation vehicles.

Thursday, February 29, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

US MEDIA: Palestine supporters in New York State began a continuous 24-hour protest to demand an end to the massacres committed by Israel against civilians in the Gaza Strip, and an immediate ceasefire.

NEW YORK CITY COUNCIL:

WE DEMAND A CEASEFIRE!

24-Hour Vigil

NYC 4 Ceasefire

City Hall Park, Manhattan, New York, NY

5:06pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2024.#nyc nyc

h/t: @protest_nyc THREAD

1/ pic.twitter.com/dg3d4FxTqN — DataInput (@datainput) February 29, 2024

Thursday, February 29, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL: The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip told Al Jazeera that 7 children died in the hospital due to malnutrition.

AXIOS (quoting US officials): Concern grew within the White House that there was a threat of famine in Gaza.

Thursday, February 29, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: A man and his wife were killed in an Israeli raid that targeted a house in the town of Kafra, south of Lebanon.

GAZA HEALTH SPOKESMAN: The Israeli occupation is waging a new war against the residents of Gaza, which is a war of starvation.

GAZA HEALTH SPOKESMAN: The Israeli occupation is waging a new war against the residents of Gaza, which is a war of starvation. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/QDA7IU8bLJ pic.twitter.com/bjCVcshxiw — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 29, 2024

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: We demand immediate international action to prevent the disaster.

UNRWA ADVISOR: The situation in Gaza is catastrophic, especially in the north.

Wednesday, February 28, 11:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched a raid on the vicinity of the town of Kafra in southern Lebanon.

(The Palestine Chronicle)