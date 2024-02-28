‘We are Managing the Battle’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 145

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance is still able to ‘manage the battle’ not just in the Zaytoun neighborhood but in other neighborhoods, refugee camps, and cities across Gaza.

“We are managing the battle in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood with all strength, capability and control,” a commander with the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, told Al-Jazeera.

Indeed, news from the battlefield indicates that the Palestinian Resistance is still able to ‘manage the battle’ not just in the Zaytoun neighborhood but in other neighborhoods, refugee camps, and cities across Gaza.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bomb from southern Lebanon the headquarters of the Eastern Brigade 769 Gibor Camp and the Airport Barracks in Beit Hillel in northern occupied Palestine with two rocket barrages consisting of 40 Grad rockets, in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip and the assassination of the martyr leaders and their brothers in the southern suburb (Dahiya) of Lebanon. “After returning from the front lines, our fighters confirmed targeting a Zionist infantry force fortified inside a building with an anti-personnel shell and eliminating its members in the Abasan Al-Kabira area east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip. “After returning from the front lines, our fighters confirmed targeting a Zionist troop carrier with Shuath and Janibiya explosive devices previously planted in the Abasan Al-Kabira area east of Khan Yunis city.

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen confronting enemy forces invading the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood east of Gaza City. Audio and text translation: Notes:

0:35 – Shuath explosive device.

0:47 – "Detonate, detonate!"

0:51 – Monitoring enemy gatherings and… pic.twitter.com/U3yjNuC7fH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 28, 2024

“After their return from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed that they clashed with a special Zionist force from point-blank range, eliminating one soldier and wounding another next to Al-Shafi’i Mosque, west of the city of Khan Yunis. “After their return from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed that they targeted two Zionist Merkava 4 tanks with Al-Yassin 105 and tandem shells on the Mashru’ road west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “WATCH: Scenes of Al-Qassam fighters confronting enemy forces invading Al-Zaytoun neighborhood east of Gaza City. “A leadership source in Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades to Al-Jazeera: We are managing the battle in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood with all strength, capability and control, inflicting heavy losses on the vehicles, officers, and soldiers of the occupation. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded gatherings of enemy vehicles and soldiers behind the Noujoum Hall in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City with heavy-caliber mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded the Kissufim (IOF) site with a barrage of 107mm rockets. “Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with enemy forces using appropriate weapons in the Abasan Al-Kabira area, east of Khan Yunis. “We targeted a Zionist Merkava tank and a D9 bulldozer with tandem shells and RPG shells in the advancement axis, west of the city of Khan Yunis.

🇮🇱🇵🇸‼️🚨 FOOTAGE: Al-Quds Brigades show scenes of a sniper operation on the advance fronts east of Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/4MAVOWolyC — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) February 27, 2024

“We bombed with a barrage of mortar shells a gathering of enemy forces on Street 10, south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “After their return from the combat lines in the southeastern area of Al-Qarara in Khan Yunis city, our fighters reported clashing with a Zionist infantry force comprising of 4 soldiers using appropriate weapons, inflicting deaths and injuries on all of them.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and backing their valiant and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out a number of operations against the sites and deployment of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Wednesday, 28-2-2024, as follows: “- Eastern Sector: 1- At 17:00, targeting the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

An officer in Hezbollah's Special ATGM division: What the enemy saw did not even exceed 1 percent of our capabilities. pic.twitter.com/bgHlhmZkCB — S p r i n t e r (@Sprinter99800) February 27, 2024

2- At 17:05, targeting the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “- Western Sector: 1- At 17:00, targeting the deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Birkat Risha site with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)