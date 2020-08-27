By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians in Gaza City took to their windows and balconies to thank the Gaza’s medical staff and local police force during the mass curfew imposed on besieged Gaza to contain the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

On Monday, the Gaza Ministry of Health announced new COVID-19 cases outside the designated quarantine zones. Till then, all coronavirus cases in Gaza were linked to Palestinians coming back from abroad.

WATCH: Palestinians in Gaza City took to their windows and balconies to thank the Gaza’s medical staff and local police… Posted by The Palestine Chronicle on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Forty new cases were discovered in Gaza today, Palestine Chronicle correspondent Wafaa Aludaini reported, citing Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

Gaza is also suffering from a blackout resulting from the shutting down of the Strip’s only power plant.

The plant ceased on functioning on August 18, when it completely ran out of fuel as a result of new Israeli restrictions, including the complete closure of Karem Abu Salem crossing.

Gaza has also been bombed almost daily by the Israeli army. Meanwhile, on August 16, the Israeli navy declared the Gaza sea a closed military zone.

(The Palestine Chronicle)