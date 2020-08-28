Jewish Settlers Torch Palestinian Vehicle, Spray Racist Graffiti near Nablus

Extremist Jewish settlers last night torched a vehicle and sprayed racist graffiti on walls after sneaking into the village of Asira al-Qibiliya, near the town of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settler-related violence in the district, told WAFA that a group of hardline Jewish settlers sneaked into the village in the middle of the night, torched a vehicle owned by Abdul-Qader Asayrah, a local citizen, and sprayed hate and racists slogans calling for the ethnic cleansing of Arabs on walls.

Earlier this month, Daghlas said there has been a surge in settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and property in the Nablus area, and in their efforts to grab as much Palestinian land as possible to expand their settlements including the recent setting up of mobile homes on Palestinian-owned land.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)