VIDEO: Israeli Forces Tear down Tent in East Jerusalem

March 4, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli forces tear down a tent, which was set up by members of the Elian family. (Photo: Video Grab)

Israeli occupation forces today tore down a tent, which was set up two weeks ago by members of the Elian family on the rubble of their home, which was demolished by the Israeli municipality in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Isawiya.

Staff from the Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem accompanied by a police escort broke into the tent, cordoned off the area, asked its residents to leave, and proceeded to tear it down.

The family had set up the tent as a temporary shelter on the rubble of their demolished home.

Israel denies permits for Palestinians to build on their own land or to expand existing houses to accommodate natural growth, particularly in Jerusalem and Area C, which constitutes 60 percent of the occupied West Bank and falls under full Israeli military rule, forcing residents to build without obtaining rarely-granted permits to provide shelters for their families.

On the other hand, Israel builds thousands of housing units for Israeli-only illegal settlements spread throughout the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.