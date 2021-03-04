VIDEO: Israeli Forces Tear down Tent in East Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces today tore down a tent, which was set up two weeks ago by members of the Elian family on the rubble of their home, which was demolished by the Israeli municipality in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Isawiya.

Staff from the Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem accompanied by a police escort broke into the tent, cordoned off the area, asked its residents to leave, and proceeded to tear it down.

Video | #Israeli occupation forces tear down a tent for the Elian family in the occupied #Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Isawiya, today. The family set up the tent last week on the rubble of their house, demolished by the Israeli occupation authorities at that time. pic.twitter.com/gzoWvH1VBZ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 4, 2021

The family had set up the tent as a temporary shelter on the rubble of their demolished home.

Israel denies permits for Palestinians to build on their own land or to expand existing houses to accommodate natural growth, particularly in Jerusalem and Area C, which constitutes 60 percent of the occupied West Bank and falls under full Israeli military rule, forcing residents to build without obtaining rarely-granted permits to provide shelters for their families.

#Watch | First moments prior to the Israeli demolition of the house of Elian family in #Jerusalem's Issawiya neighbourhood, under the pretext of building without a permit! pic.twitter.com/lYi7fIg5Rh — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 22, 2021

On the other hand, Israel builds thousands of housing units for Israeli-only illegal settlements spread throughout the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)