Jewish Settlers Assault, Injure Palestinian Man near Bethlehem

A Palestinian man sustained injuries today in an attack by illegal Jewish settlers in the village of Al-Khader, near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

A group of Jewish settlers attacked Ahmad Saeed Sbeih, 39 years old, and physically assaulted him while working in his own land, causing him bruises across his body. He was moved to nearby Beit Jala Public Hospital for medical treatment.

Israeli settlers won't be held accountable for their violence. This is a pattern: from 2005-2019, 91% of cases opened by Israel Police after complaints by Palestinians were closed without indictment. It's clear whom the police are meant to "protect."https://t.co/i7ah0P7Mlx — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) January 29, 2021

Attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property are commonplace in the West Bank and are rarely prosecuted by Israeli occupation authorities.

Over 700,000 Israeli settlers live in Jewish-only colonial settlements across the West Bank in violation of international law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention which expressly bans the relocation of the occupying nation’s civilian population to the land of the occupied.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)