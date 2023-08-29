Israeli Occupation Forces Assault Palestinian Workers, Injure One near Qalqilya (VIDEO)

A Palestinian man was injured on Tuesday after Israeli forces attacked workers at the Eyal checkpoint, near Qalqilya.

A Palestinian man was injured on Tuesday, while dozens suffocated after Israeli occupation forces attacked workers at the Eyal checkpoint, north of the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that a worker was injured after being assaulted by the Israeli forces near the checkpoint.

Dozens of workers suffocated after the Israeli forces fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.

Every morning, thousands of Palestinian workers in the occupied West Bank must cross Israeli checkpoints on their commute to work.

The workers have to go through strict procedures before crossing to the other side where buses are waiting to take them to work. The whole process can take hours.

(PC, WAFA)