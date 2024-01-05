Waiting for Bread – Palestine Chronicle Visits Camps of Displaced Palestinians in Southern Gaza (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

By Mahmoud Ajjour – Gaza

Over 85 percent of Gaza’s population are now refugees in their own land, according to the UN Refugee Agency UNRWA.

The majority of those refugees are concentrated mostly in southern Gaza, and a growing number of them are not far away from the Rafah Egypt border in the south.

The hundreds of thousands of those refugees busy themselves every hour of every day in trying to survive.

Here, food is very scarce, and water, too. They live in the open and they bake bread, whenever little flour is available, using primitive ways that were utilized by their ancestors.

The Palestine Chronicle attended a small gathering of women who helped make bread using the taboun, to feed hungry and malnourished children.

Palestine Chronicle camera visited the long lines of people waiting for their turn to receive a loaf of bread, if any remained available.

(All Photos& video:Mahmoud Ajjour,The Palestine Chronicle)