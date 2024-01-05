In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

A Palestinian teenager was killed and at least seven others were wounded in an ambush set up by Israeli occupation soldiers on Thursday night in the town of Beit Rima, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA confirmed the death of 17-year-old Osaid Tareq al-Rimawi.

Al-Rimawi, a high school student, was shot in the chest and succumbed to his wounds.

BREAKING| Israeli forces execute a young man, who has been identified as Usaid Rimawi, and opens fire at two men, who tried to help him during a raid into Beit Rima in Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/k1q3VkhzgX — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 5, 2024

Reports from Salfit Governmental Hospital confirmed the admission of seven individuals injured by Israeli forces’ gunfire in the same assault.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli occupation forces raided the town and detained several Palestinian youths during the pre-dawn raid.

Moreover, Israeli occupation soldiers raided multiple homes, vandalized the doors of several commercial establishments, and destroyed a local café during the offensive.

Confrontations between the local youth and the occupying forces erupted following these incursions.

