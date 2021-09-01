WATCH: 13 Palestinians, Including School Principal, Detained in West Bank Raids

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces today detained at least 13 Palestinians, including a school principal, across the West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli police detained the principal of a secondary school after storming the school campus in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Joz, under the flimsy pretext of meeting personnel from the Palestinian Ministry of Education.

Israeli police officers also seized several computers and files as they ransacked the school buildings.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

Under Israeli military law, army commanders have full executive, legislative and judicial authority over 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank. Palestinians have no say in how this authority is exercised.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

