WATCH: 13 Palestinians, Including School Principal, Detained in West Bank Raids

Israeli forces today detained at least 13 Palestinians, including a school principal, across the West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli police detained the principal of a secondary school after storming the school campus in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Joz, under the flimsy pretext of meeting personnel from the Palestinian Ministry of Education.

Israeli occupation forces stormed a secondary school for girls, detained the principal and confiscate computers & files in Wadi Al-Joz, occupied Jerusalem.#Palestine pic.twitter.com/eADKFwuzR4 — #SaveSheikhJarra #SaveSilwan #BDS #Yemen #Kashmir (@ChristineJameis) September 1, 2021

Israeli police officers also seized several computers and files as they ransacked the school buildings.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

Israeli occupation arrested the school director and confiscated computers and files, from the storming of the Young girls Secondary School in Wadi Al-Joz in #Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/05V8t8OhZy — The Inside- Palestine (@TInsidePal) September 1, 2021

Under Israeli military law, army commanders have full executive, legislative and judicial authority over 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank. Palestinians have no say in how this authority is exercised.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)