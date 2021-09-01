Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man near Ramallah

September 1, 2021
Raed Jadallah, 39, was killed by Israeli forces. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian close to Beit Ur al-Tahta village, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Health Ministry and local sources confirmed that Israeli forces gunned down 39-year-old Raed Jadallah from a distance at the western entrance of the village, and left him to bleed to death.

Jadallah, a father of four children, was coming home from his work in the occupied city of Jerusalem and crossing one of the military-controlled crossing points when he was killed by the Israeli military, according to Beit Ur Municipality.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

