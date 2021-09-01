Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man near Ramallah

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian close to Beit Ur al-Tahta village, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Health Ministry and local sources confirmed that Israeli forces gunned down 39-year-old Raed Jadallah from a distance at the western entrance of the village, and left him to bleed to death.

🇵🇸#Palestinian Martyr on Aug. 31, 2021 Raed Yousef Jadallah, 39, was killed by Israeli soldiers who fired live rounds at him, when they attacked him along with several other Palestinian workers in a crossing area ……https://t.co/rvAMWTiMV5 May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cZ1w4xbkyB — KAKAPO➤Endangered (@178kakapo) September 1, 2021

Jadallah, a father of four children, was coming home from his work in the occupied city of Jerusalem and crossing one of the military-controlled crossing points when he was killed by the Israeli military, according to Beit Ur Municipality.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)