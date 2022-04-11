WATCH: 17-Year-Old Palestinian Succumbs to Wounds in Jenin

17-year-old Mohammad Zakarneh succumbed on Monday to the wounds he sustained during confrontations with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Zakarneh was shot by Israeli special unit forces’ gunfire on Sunday, as they raided the industrial area in Jenin.

Watch: Haunting footage documents the moment Mohammad Zakarneh, 17, is shot by Israeli forces in Jenin. He succumbed to his wounds this morning. pic.twitter.com/IKEEDoWVdL — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) April 11, 2022

Israeli occupation forces escalated their repressive and retaliatory practices against the Palestinians following a decision by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

On Sunday, two women and a young man were killed by the Israeli forces in Bethlehem and Hebron (Al-Khalil).

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)