Palestinian Factions Call for Escalating Popular Resistance

Palestinian factions in the West Bank have called for a renewed popular uprising against the illegal Israeli occupation amid continued “colonial settlement and ethnic cleansing activities,” reports the Palestinian Information Centre (PIC).

They stressed that the only acceptable solution by the Palestinians is to end the occupation outright, including enabling Palestinians the right to return to their homes, self-determination, and the realization of an independent, sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Palestinians were urged to participate in marches and protest rallies aimed at confronting Israel’s annexation plans, including one scheduled tomorrow at the Ahmed Al-Shukeiri Rotary in Al-Bireh city.

Over the last few months, Netanyahu repeatedly promised to annex parts of the Palestinian territories. This includes large swathes of the already occupied West Bank and parts of the strategic Jordan Valley.

The idea began to take form in a tangible way following the Trump Administration’s announcement of the so-called Deal of the Century on January 28, which allows Israel to seize parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, and grants Palestinians a ‘state’ on the disjointed parts of whatever remains of the West Bank.

