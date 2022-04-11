Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Young Man near Bethlehem (VIDEO)

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man on Sunday night during a military raid in the town of al-Khader, south of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, Quds News Network reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that 21-year-old Mohammad Ali Ghoneim was shot by the Israeli occupation soldiers in the back during the military raid in the town of al-Khader.

The third murder in less than 24 hours 💔😭!! The released detainee Muhammad Ali Ghoneim, 21, was shot dead by the occupation's bullets in the town of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem.#SavePalestinian#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/CQL9BXZgOx — Nesma 🇵🇸♥️ (@NesmaJa97) April 10, 2022

Ghoneim was rushed to Al-Yamama Hospital in al-Khader where he succumbed to his wounds.

Ghoneim, who is a former detainee in Israeli prisons, is the third Palestinian to be shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

In front of the house of the martyr Muhammad Ali Ghoneim who was killed by IOF in the town of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem #فلسطين 𓂆 🇵🇸🗝️#SahabatPalestina_ID pic.twitter.com/GsgG5W09Io — ғᴏʀᴇᴠᴇʀ ᴘᴀʟᴇsᴛɪɴᴇ (@Forever__Pal06) April 11, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli forces killed 47-year-old Ghada Ibrahim Sabatien, in the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem. Later that day, the forces also shot and killed 24-year-old Maha Kazem Awad, near the al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (Al-Khalil).

(QNN, PC, Social Media)