Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Young Man near Bethlehem (VIDEO)

Mohammad Ali Ghoneim, 21, was killed by Israeli forces near Bethlehem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man on Sunday night during a military raid in the town of al-Khader, south of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, Quds News Network reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that 21-year-old Mohammad Ali Ghoneim was shot by the Israeli occupation soldiers in the back during the military raid in the town of al-Khader.

Ghoneim was rushed to Al-Yamama Hospital in al-Khader where he succumbed to his wounds.

Ghoneim, who is a former detainee in Israeli prisons, is the third Palestinian to be shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli forces killed 47-year-old Ghada Ibrahim Sabatien, in the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem. Later that day, the forces also shot and killed 24-year-old Maha Kazem Awad, near the al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (Al-Khalil).

