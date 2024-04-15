West Bank Raids Continue – Palestinian Teenager Killed by Israeli Forces in Nablus

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian youth has been killed and three others injured, one of them critically, during an Israeli military incursion into the town of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

His death follows a weekend of clashes and attacks by hordes of illegal Jewish settlers in various towns across the territory.

According to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, sources at the Rafidia Hospital said a young man was killed as a result of being shot in the chest by Israeli forces.

Another civilian sustained critical gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen and foot, and a third was injured in the foot.

The deceased has been identified as Yazan Shtayyeh, 17, from the village of Salem in Nablus.

Soldiers also broke into a residential building and raided one of the apartments, before detaining a Palestinian youth.

Clashes also broke out in the town, with Israeli forces attacking residents with live ammunition and tear gas canisters, reported WAFA.

Ambulances Attacked

At least five Palestinians were wounded by live ammunition during clashes with Israeli forces and Jewish settlers near the Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah, on Sunday night.

WAFA cited the Ministry of Health as saying that the five were shot and injured after attempting to fend off an attack by the settlers on one of the homes at the entrance to the refugee camp.

The attack was carried out under the full protection of Israeli soldiers, the report said.

Settlers, backed by the army, also gathered at a crossroad near the village of Taybeh, northeast of Ramallah and blocked residents’ movement in and out of the town.

The latest incidents follow a weekend of various attacks by settlers, at times under the watch of Israeli forces, on numerous West Bank towns including Al-Mughayyir, Abu Falah, Duma, al-Sawiyeh and Huwara.

Homes, Vehicles Torched

Two Palestinian youths were killed in the attacks, and scores of homes and vehicles were set alight.

Ambulances were also attacked by the settlers, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

On Sunday night settlers from the Shakeed settlement attacked Palestinian citizens’ vehicles north of the town of Ya’bad in Jenin, reported WAFA.

Israeli soldiers also stormed Ya’bad. No detentions were reported.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas on Saturday called on the Palestinian Authority and its security forces to protect Palestinian people amid the escalation of settler violence in the West Bank.

In a statement, Hamas said that “the escalation of frenzied attacks carried out by the settler militias (…) are war crimes committed by the Zionist enemy”.

Homes Destroyed

The attacks began after a 14-year-old settler went missing.

Ali Dawabsha, a resident of Duma, told the Palestine Chronicle that, when the body of the missing settler was found, hundreds of settlers stormed the village.

The settlers came down from the mountains surrounding the area and began burning Palestinian homes.

“The scene was heartbreaking. Clouds of smoke rose from our houses and we could not do anything. It was truly a difficult day,” Dawabsha said.

The settlers, however, were still not satisfied. They also opened fire at the villagers with their personal weapons.

Distribution of Firearms

In recent months, the Israeli government has distributed thousands of firearms to Jewish settlers and militias. Last month, far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrated the fact that his office had approved 100,000 gun licenses since October 7.

More than 463 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers’ gunfire in the occupied West Bank since October 7, according to the Ministry of Health, WAFA reported.

🚨 Israeli occupation forces withdrew from #Nablus after besieging a home and arresting one Palestinian. At least one Palestinian was killed and another wounded during the Israeli invasion. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/PjcHZ14L1R pic.twitter.com/5XXGQXREiR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 15, 2024

New Illegal Outpost

Meanwhile, settlers have established a new illegal outpost near the al-Auja Spring, north of Jericho, reported WAFA.

Ayman Gharib, an activist with the Popular Resistance Committees in the Jordan Valley, told WAFA that materials and a tent were transported to the new outpost near the Ras al-Auja population center, where settlers earlier this month set fire to four homes belonging to Palestinians in the area.

Gharib pointed out that the settlers in charge of this new outpost had previously carried out many attacks against citizens in the al-Ma’rajat community, in Jericho, WAFA reported.

(PC, WAFA)