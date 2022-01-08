WATCH: Armed Jewish Settlers Attack Susiya Village

January 8, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli soldiers, frequently raid the Masafer Yatta area, near Hebron. (Photo: via Social Media)

Armed Jewish settlers on Friday evening attacked the village of Susiya, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), and terrified its residents, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Fo’ad Emour, a local anti-settlement activist, told WAFA that a group of armed Jewish settlers attacked the village, opened fire at homes and shouted profanities at local Palestinian residents.

No injuries were reported in the Israeli attack.

The village is part of Masafer Yatta, a collection of about 19 hamlets that have been a frequent target by the Israeli military and settlers, who seek to empty the area of its Palestinian population in favor of the illegal settlement expansion.

Almost everyday, attacks by the Israeli occupation forces or settlers on Palestinians are reported in the area.

Violence and vandalism by Jewish settlers are commonplace across the occupied West Bank, and are rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

