Palestinian Youth Shot and Arrested at Qalandiya Military Checkpoint

A Palestinian youth was injured Tuesday afternoon from Israeli military gunfire and detained near the military checkpoint of Qalandiya, to the north of the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli soldiers a young Palestinian man, whose identity has yet to be identified, before proceeding to arrest him. The nature of his injury was not specified.

A Palestinian young man was injured when Israeli soldiers opened fire at him at the military crossing of Qalandiya in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/R37yFjtakl — 16th October Group (@16thOctoberGr) May 12, 2020

Following the incident, Israeli soldiers closed off the checkpoint and prevented people and vehicles from crossing in both directions.

Video footage showed the youth lying on the ground, surrounded by armed Israeli soldiers.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)