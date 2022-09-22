WATCH: Chilean President Boric Urges Solidarity for Palestine during UN Speech

Chilean President Gabriel Boric at the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo: video grab)

Chilean President Gabriel Boric urged solidarity for Palestine during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Boric said that the international community must “not normalize the permanent violations of human rights against the Palestinian people”.

He added that Palestinians have an inalienable right to be protected by international law and to a “sovereign, free state”.

Last week, Boric postponed a meeting with Israel’s ambassador to Santiago following the killing of a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank. city of Jenin.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)

