WATCH: Chilean President Boric Urges Solidarity for Palestine during UN Speech

Chilean President Gabriel Boric urged solidarity for Palestine during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Boric said that the international community must “not normalize the permanent violations of human rights against the Palestinian people”.

In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September20, Chilean President Gabriel Boric called on the UN member to avoid "the normalization of the systematic violation of human rights against the Palestinian people. pic.twitter.com/tFsFYBJwGD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 22, 2022

He added that Palestinians have an inalienable right to be protected by international law and to a “sovereign, free state”.

Last week, Boric postponed a meeting with Israel’s ambassador to Santiago following the killing of a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank. city of Jenin.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)