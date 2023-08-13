Disallowed: The Mystery of the Israeli Wizz Air Flight to UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has blocked the entry of nearly 170 passengers aboard a Wizz Air flight from Israel, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

According to Israel’s Kan broadcaster, the flight, operated by the European low-cost carrier Wizz Air, departed from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv and touched down at Abu Dhabi International Airport in the UAE in the afternoon.

It was reported that airport officials kept the disembarked passengers to the side and allowed passengers from other planes landing in Abu Dhabi to pass ahead in customs lines.

Sama News Agency reported that the Israeli passengers said they were blocked from entry because they did not have valid visas.

The story received little coverage in local media in both countries, adding to the mystery of why the plane was not allowed to disembark.

Israel and the UAE normalized their relations in 2020.

The normalization of ties took place under the auspices of the US administration of Donald Trump. It included other Arab countries.

Israel-UAE normalization however has evolved much quicker than other Arab countries, as it involved rapid integration in the fields of trade, tourism, sports and healthcare.

(AA, MEMO, PC)