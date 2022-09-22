Israel’s Lapid Thanks British PM Truss for Considering Moving Embassy to Jerusalem

British PM Liz Truss. (Photo: Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Street, via Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid thanked his UK counterpart Liz Truss, for announcing that she was considering moving the British embassy to Jerusalem, The New Arab reported.

The two prime ministers met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City on Wednesday, as news of Truss’s controversial statements were discussed.

“I thank my good friend, British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who announced that she is positively considering moving the British Embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel – we will continue to strengthen the partnership between the countries,” Lapid wrote on Twitter.

In a bid to strengthen her campaign when she was running for prime minister to replace Boris Johnson, Truss hinted to the UK lobby group Conservative Friends for Israel she would review moving the UK’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

This follows Donald Trump’s hugely controversial decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

Israel considers Jerusalem to be its eternal capital and refuses any partition, while Palestinians wish occupied East Jerusalem – annexed in 1967 – to be the capital of any future state of theirs.

