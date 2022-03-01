Dozens of Palestinian students and teachers suffocated on Tuesday from tear gas fired by Israeli forces near schools in Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli forces walked around three schools, including Tareq Bin Ziad Secondary School, in the southern part of Hebron city, attempting to provoke students.

Dozens of students and teachers suffocated from tear gas fired by #Israeli forces near schools in the occupied West Bank city of #Hebron, today morning. pic.twitter.com/Z2Tsil1VxA — Palestinian Return Centre (@prclondon) March 1, 2022

Israeli soldiers fired tear gas canisters towards the school compounds, causing dozens to suffocate from excessive tear gas inhalation. Paramedics treated all suffocation cases at the scene.

Tareq Bin Ziad School is one of nine Palestinian schools located in the H2 area of Hebron, which falls under Israel’s civil and military control and remains at the most risk of attacks. School children have to access the military checkpoints of Qitoun Checkpoint/209 and Checkpoint 160/29 in the H2 area to access their schools.

In a provocative way, Israeli occupation forces broke into a school and fired tear gas canisters towards Palestinian students and teachers, causing dozens of suffocation injuries in Hebron in the southern of occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/H1VFjFOBI9 — PALESTINE SUNBIRD 🇵🇸 (@SBPal_Eng) March 1, 2022

The area, which houses 32,000 Palestinians, is considered the most vulnerable to Israeli forces and Jewish settlers’ attacks which are regular enough to create a constant climate of fear and terror for students and their teachers, generating among them great psychological distress and anxiety and severely reducing levels of educational attainment.

Attacks on education by Israeli military forces and Israeli settlers in Palestine constitute grave violations of children’s rights to education and development.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)