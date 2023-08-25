WATCH: Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Attack Worshippers outside Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli forces were deployed in the streets and alleys of the Old City and at the gates of the al-Aqsa mosque to prevent worshippers from entering the mosque.

Dozens of Palestinians were injured after Israeli occupation forces attacked Muslim worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound of Jerusalem’s Old City, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli occupation forces attack Palestinian worshippers, including an elderly woman, in Al-Aqsa mosque compound. pic.twitter.com/rLySoDfLdT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 25, 2023

One of the worshippers sustained a fracture as he was struck as a result of being struck with a stun grenade in the foot. The injured was taken to hospital for treatment. A Jerusalemite was also detained near Bab-al-Asbat.

Tens of thousands performed the Friday prayer inside the al-Aqsa mosque compound today despite the strict Israeli restrictions imposed at the gates of the mosque.

Israeli forces assault Palestinian worshippers outside Al-Aqsa mosque in #Jerusalem, injuring dozens. pic.twitter.com/vaaWdSP2oQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 25, 2023

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces were deployed in the streets and alleys of the Old City and at the gates of the al-Aqsa mosque to prevent worshippers from entering the mosque.

(WAFA, PC)