WATCH: Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Attack Worshippers outside Al-Aqsa Mosque

August 25, 2023 News, Slider, Videos
Israeli occupation forces assaulted Palestinian worshippers outside Al-Aqsa Mosque. (Photo: via Times of Gaza TW Page)

Israeli forces were deployed in the streets and alleys of the Old City and at the gates of the al-Aqsa mosque to prevent worshippers from entering the mosque.

Dozens of Palestinians were injured after Israeli occupation forces attacked Muslim worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound of Jerusalem’s Old City, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

One of the worshippers sustained a fracture as he was struck as a result of being struck with a stun grenade in the foot. The injured was taken to hospital for treatment. A Jerusalemite was also detained near Bab-al-Asbat.

Tens of thousands performed the Friday prayer inside the al-Aqsa mosque compound today despite the strict Israeli restrictions imposed at the gates of the mosque.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces were deployed in the streets and alleys of the Old City and at the gates of the al-Aqsa mosque to prevent worshippers from entering the mosque.

(WAFA, PC)

