Church Leader Calls on All Palestinians to Defend Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestinian Catholic priest, Father Manuel Musallam, has urged Christians to join with Muslim worshippers and protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in a public statement released on Monday.

A member of the Islamic-Christian Committee in Support of Jerusalem and its Sanctuaries, Musallam has called for civil disobedience in occupied Jerusalem next Sunday to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque from the planned incursion by illegal Jewish settlers.

After extremist Jewish groups called to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Passover holiday, and sacrifice animals in its courtyards, Father Manuel Musallam said Christians alongside Muslim Palestinians will die in defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque. pic.twitter.com/WpEam0ZcgM — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) April 14, 2022

“O Palestinians,” said Father Musallam, “block Jerusalem with your bodies, let a million Palestinians ascend to it, and let the people sit in the squares, roads and doors. Do not leave a space so that not even a Zionist ant can enter Jerusalem.”

Musallam stressed the need to prevent illegal Jewish settlers from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque and desecrating the Holy Land.

“Jerusalem Day is a day that belongs to the homeland and its people. We will sacrifice our blood for the sake of Jerusalem; if it lives, we live, and if it perishes, we perish with it.”

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Hamas also said in a statement that the decision of the Israeli Magistrates’ Court to allow settlers to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque compound would bear heavy consequences for Israelis, their government and their settlers.

