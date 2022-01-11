WATCH: Israeli Forces Arrest 16 Palestinians, Including Minor, while Razing Bedouin Village

Israeli forces arrest Palestinian civilians in the village of Al Atrash. (Photo: via WAFA)

Israeli occupation forces arrested 16 civilians, including a minor and three women, from the village of Al-Atrash in the Negev desert, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

The residents reported that Israeli forces stormed the village and fired rubber-coated metal bullets and sound bombs. Israeli soldiers carried out a campaign of arrests in an attempt to deter the Palestinian residents from confronting the bulldozers that were razing their lands.

A protest tent was demolished, while residents were stopped from accessing their land.

Bedouin in the Negev must pay taxes but do not enjoy the same rights and services as Jews in Israel and the state has repeatedly refused to connect the towns to the national grid, water supplies and other vital amenities.

