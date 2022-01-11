Israeli occupation forces arrested 16 civilians, including a minor and three women, from the village of Al-Atrash in the Negev desert, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

Al-Jarmaq reporter: The Israeli forces arrested the two young men, Zuhair Al-Atrash, Younis Harizat, and the young #woman, Saja Al-Atrash, from Al-Atrash village in the Negev.#انقذوا_النقب #IsraeliCrimes https://t.co/nGqizhc0Zd pic.twitter.com/flXw9snkso — أمينة خان|❤️🇵🇸Free Palestine (@___aminakhan___) January 11, 2022

The residents reported that Israeli forces stormed the village and fired rubber-coated metal bullets and sound bombs. Israeli soldiers carried out a campaign of arrests in an attempt to deter the Palestinian residents from confronting the bulldozers that were razing their lands.

Israeli occupation forces attacked several Palestinian citizens who took part in a vigil in the village of Al-Atrash in the Naqab desert.#IsraeliCrimes#Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/3WGJ525BmA — Heba Mahdi (@heba_mahdi6) January 11, 2022

A protest tent was demolished, while residents were stopped from accessing their land.

Bedouin in the Negev must pay taxes but do not enjoy the same rights and services as Jews in Israel and the state has repeatedly refused to connect the towns to the national grid, water supplies and other vital amenities.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)